Cybercrime, narcotics, strategic ties: What Sergio Gor discussed with Kash Patel and JD Vance in Washington

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has used a brief visit to Washington to hold a series of senior-level meetings focused on deepening security cooperation and strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and the United States, sitting down with FBI Director Kash Patel and Vice President JD Vance in back-to-back engagements that signal the Trump administration's sustained attention to the India-US partnership.

Gor and FBI Director Kash Patel Discuss Cybercrime, Narcotics and Transnational Threats At the centre of Gor's Washington itinerary was a meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel, where the two discussed concrete areas of law enforcement cooperation between the two nations. Transnational threats — including cybercrime, narcotics trafficking and illicit financial networks — were high on the agenda.

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Gor was effusive in his assessment of Patel's tenure at the Bureau, crediting him with measurable improvements in domestic law and order. "A constructive discussion with Kash Patel on US-India cooperation to counter transnational threats — cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. Strong alignment on security priorities. Kash has done a fantastic job at the FBI. In 2025: 112% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME ARRESTS YEAR TO YEAR. 20% DECREASE IN HOMICIDES. 20% DECREASE IN ROBBERIES!" Gor wrote on social media following the meeting.

Gor Meets Vice President JD Vance, Reaffirms White House Commitment to India Gor also held talks with Vice President JD Vance, describing the meeting as productive and underscoring what he characterised as the White House's active engagement with South Asia.

"Just wrapped a fantastic meeting with the VP. Thank you, JD Vance, for your continued leadership and attention to the US-India relationship. Under President Trump's leadership, the White House is fully engaged in the region," Gor said.

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India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra Meets Gor in Washington On the Indian side, Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra also met with Gor during the visit, with both diplomats striking a warm and collaborative tone. "Good to catch up with my friend, Amb Sergio Gor, during his visit to Washington DC," Kwatra wrote on social media.

"Respect and value his partnership, as we continue our robust efforts to achieve the goals agreed by our two leaders for the India-US strategic ties."

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Gor returned the sentiment. "Always a pleasure to catch up with my friend. He deeply cares about our strategic relationship," he said in response.

Gor Met President Trump Earlier This Week, Praised His Focus on India Ties The Washington visit had begun with an even higher-profile encounter. Earlier in the week, Gor met President Donald Trump at the White House, describing him as deeply invested in the bilateral relationship. "Back in the US for a few days. First stop, meeting with our GREAT President in the White House. The President deeply cares about the relationship between the US and India!" Gor wrote.

Gor's Vision: India-US as the Defining Strategic Partnership of the 21st Century Beyond the immediate meetings, Gor has articulated an ambitious long-term framework for the relationship. In an interview with Span Magazine, he outlined how collaboration across defence, energy, aviation, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure is generating new economic opportunities and reinforcing supply chain resilience for both nations.

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"That friendliness also extends to the highest level of leadership between the United States and India. President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a true friend, and their genuine relationship strengthens the already important bond between our two nations. The ability to deepen our ties and work towards mutually beneficial goals is a great privilege," he said.

In a post on X, Gor had previously set out his overarching ambition for the posting: "My vision is to transform the US-India relationship into the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century, one that delivers tangible benefits for both our nations."