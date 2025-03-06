Cyclone Alfred: Brisbane Airport cancels flights; schools closed, transport halted as storm approaches Australian coast

Cyclone Alfred: Brisbane Airport on Thursday canceled all flights as cyclone approached Australia's eastern coast amid rains and winds.

﻿Qantas and Jetstar have axed a number of domestic flights in and out of south-east Queensland and northern New South Wales (NSW), reported 9news.

Flights in and out of Gold Coast, Ballina and Coffs Harbour airports have been cancelled.

The authorities have also closed schools and halted public transport.

Meanwhile, residents have stockpiled supplies and sandbagged homes in view of flooding.

Advertisement

Schools shut Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said 660 schools in southern Queensland and 280 schools in northern New South Wales were closed Thursday as weather conditions worsen.

The federal government had delivered 310,000 sandbags to Brisbane and more were on the way, Albanese said.

Also Read | Australia’s Economic Inequality Rises to Highest in 20 Years

Cyclone Alfred forecast Tropical Cyclone Alfred is forecast to cross the Queensland state coast somewhere between the Sunshine Coast region and the city of Gold Coast to the south early Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said in its latest update, compared with a prior projection of landfall by early Friday.

The storm's destructive reach will stretch across the border regions of the states of Queensland and New South Wales, the bureau said, bringing heavy rain, flooding and damaging wind.

Advertisement

“The wind impacts, we’re already seeing those start to develop on the exposed locations along our coast with gusts reaching 80-to-90 kph (50-to-56 mph). We are expecting those to continue to develop,” reported AP quoting Bureau of Meteorology manager Matt Collopy.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's message My message to people, whether they be in southeast Queensland or northern New South Wales, is we are there to support you. We have your back.

Thousands without power According to Brisbane Times, about 10,000 homes and businesses across the region were left without power after strong winds blew vegetation and trees into electricity networks and caused power outages.

“The weather is deteriorating rapidly for us – whilst it may look like the rivers aren’t flooding, there is high concern that they will start flooding tonight and continue into tomorrow," said report quoting NSW SES Chief Superintendent Stuart Fisher.

Advertisement