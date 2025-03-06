Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Millions of residents along Australia’s eastern coast are bracing for the arrival of a very slow-moving storm, the strongest tropical cyclone to threaten the region in more than 50 years.
Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday with the strength of a category 1 Atlantic hurricane, as it swirls west toward the city of Brisbane, home to 2.5 million people, and coastal suburbs either side.
Alfred is threatening a region that doesn’t normally experience cyclones; they typically form much further north, over warmer waters in the tropics. The delay in the storm’s arrival gave officials more time to issue warnings to anxious residents living in properties previously untested by cyclonic winds.
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Ice Cube and Isla Fisher among celebrities stranded as Cyclone Alfred looms
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: American rapper and actor Ice Cube is stranded on the Gold Coast as Tropical Cyclone Alfred intensifies. Scheduled to perform in Sydney, he joked about the severe weather, saying the beach might soon be in his hotel lobby.
Actress Isla Fisher also shared a selfie with her followers, saying she was “hunkered down waiting for the cyclone."
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Thousands ordered to evacuate as floods threaten Northern Rivers
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Thousands of residents in New South Wales’ Northern Rivers region have been ordered to evacuate as rising floodwaters threaten homes and infrastructure.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has directed around 7,000 people in Lismore, Fingal Head, Billinudgel, Uki, Bungawalbin, Tumbulgum, and parts of Coraki and Kyogle to leave before 9pm, giving them just three hours’ notice, rewports The Independent.
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: First Cyclone to cross the coast bear Brisbane
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Alfred is expected to become the first cyclone to cross the coast near Brisbane since Cyclone Zoe hit Gold Coast in 1974 and brought widespread flooding.
Cyclones are common in Queensland’s tropical north but are rare in the state’s temperate and densely populated southeast corner that borders New South Wales state.
More than 4 million people lie in the cyclone’s path.
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Queensland, NSW evacuated
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: The State Emergency Service has ordered evacuations in Lismore and other parts of northern New South Wales by 9pm.
Prime minister Anthony Albanese urged residents to exercise caution, saying that while the cyclone "has slowed up somewhat... that is not all good news".
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Strong winds cut power to severe areas
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Strong winds have already cut power to thousands of homes, and Brisbane Airport has been closed, with hundreds of flights now suspended. The State Emergency Service has ordered evacuations in Lismore and other parts of northern New South Wales by 9pm.
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Australia braces for Severe Flooding
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Australia is bracing for severe flooding as Cyclone Alfred nears, with the rare storm on the country's eastern coast expected to bring torrential rain, destructive winds, and storm surges.
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Cyclone likely to make landfall on Saturday
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: The tropical cyclone is now forecast to make landfall early on Saturday, after its progress towards the coast dramatically slowed. Alfred was 240km east of Brisbane and moving west at just 7kmph on Thursday, with sustained winds near the centre gusting to 130kmph.
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Brisbane Airport cancels flights
Cyclone Alfred LIVE Updates: Early wind and rain from a rare tropical cyclone began lashing part of eastern Australia on Thursday as schools were closed, public transport was stopped. Brisbane airports has cancelled all flights .