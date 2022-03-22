Cyclone Asani to cross Myanmar coast as a deep depression

“It is a deep depression that has not intensified into a cyclone. As it is nearing the coast of north Myanmar, it is weakening. The vertical wind shear is also increasing. Earlier it was 10-15 knots, now it has increased to 25-30 knots. Moreover, the surface temperatures are also cooling down. They were in the range of 29-30 degrees, now they are in the range of 27-28 degrees. There are chances of tall winds and heavy rains. The winds will be 40-50 km/hr. The rainfall will be moderate-heavy," said Mahesh Palawat, Meteorologist, Skymet.