France is working urgently to provide aid to Mayotte, its poor overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, after being devastated by Cyclone Chido—the worst storm to hit the region in 90 years.

What happened? Cyclone Chido tore through Mayotte with winds reaching 220 km/h or 136 mph over the weekend on December 14 and 15. The category 4 cyclone caused massive destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods, cutting off electricity, and damaging vital public infrastructure such as the main hospital and airport.

Residents have been left without access to clean drinking water, and communications systems have been disrupted, complicating rescue efforts.

The human cost-casualty numbers remain uncertain Although the official death toll currently stands at 14, French officials fear the true number could range from hundreds to thousands.

Mayotte’s Prefect François-Xavier Bieuville warned that many deaths might never be recorded due to Muslim burial traditions and the presence of undocumented migrants.

Estimates suggest the death toll could be significantly higher given the severity of damage in densely populated, impoverished slums.

Aid and rescue efforts are underway France is leading the efforts, with ships, military aircraft, and emergency personnel rushing to the island.

Over 800 additional rescuers are expected to arrive soon to assist with search-and-rescue operations.

Field clinics and additional medics are being deployed to provide medical care to survivors. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has already arrived in Mayotte’s capital, Mamoudzou, to oversee emergency response efforts.

Wider impact of Cyclone Chido The storm also impacted nearby islands such as Comoros and Madagascar. On Sunday, December 15, Cyclone Chido made landfall in Mozambique on the African mainland, affecting 2 million people, as aid efforts also began there. Other countries like Malawi and Zimbabwe also prepare for possible flooding and evacuations as the cyclone moves eastward.

Why does Mayotte matter? Mayotte is France's poorest territory and one of the most impoverished regions in the European Union. Nearly three-quarters of its 321,000 residents live in poverty. This storm has hit a struggling region with limited infrastructure and access to services, adding immense challenges to relief efforts.

Next steps for France French President Emmanuel Macron will convene an emergency meeting on Monday (December 16) to address the crisis in Mayotte. French officials are focusing on clearing floodwaters, stabilizing the main hospital, and ensuring sufficient medical resources.