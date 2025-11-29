Cyclone Ditwah disrupts flight operations in Tamil Nadu; 300 Indians stranded at Colombo airport | All you need to know

Chennai Airport officials announced on Saturday that 54 flights across various districts of Tamil Nadu have been cancelled due to Cyclone Ditwah, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the southern and central regions.

As a precaution, 16 flights from Chennai to Thoothukudi, Madurai and Trichy, along with 16 return flights from these cities to Chennai, were suspended. In comparison, 22 flights from Madurai, Trichy and Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad were also cancelled.

With weather conditions continuing to worsen, authorities further stated that all small aircraft operations at airports in Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Thoothukudi and surrounding areas will remain suspended from Sunday morning until night.

300 Indian passengers stranded in Colombo Around 300 passengers — including nearly 150 Tamilians travelling from Dubai to India via Sri Lanka — have been stuck at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport for the past three days after Cyclone Ditwah led to the cancellation of several flights to Chennai, PTI reported.

Stranded travellers claim they have been left without sufficient food, water, or basic amenities as severe weather continues to disrupt airport operations.

Taking cognisance of the distress faced by those stranded, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed the Public Department Secretary to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Colombo.

Officials have since held discussions with Indian High Commission authorities to ensure the safe return of Tamilians stuck in Sri Lanka. The government has also sought timely assistance for passengers facing hardship at the airport.

IndiGo issues travel advisory In a post on X, IndiGo said, “As Cyclone Ditwah continues to move westwards, its associated rainfall and wind patterns are now affecting parts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. As a result, flights to and from Colombo, Jaffna, Pondicherry, Tuticorin, Trichy, Chennai and Madurai may experience disruptions.”

Sri Lanka declares ‘state of emergency’ Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared a state of emergency throughout the island in view of the emergency situation that has emerged due to the devastation caused by floods.

According to an official gazette dated Friday and released on Saturday, the state of emergency has been declared throughout the island.

On Friday, at an all-party meeting, the opposition leaders called for the state of emergency to be declared. The doctors’ trade union, in a letter addressed to Dissanayake, underscored the need to impose a state of emergency.

The regulations are expected to expedite the relief coordination and rescue operations.

India launches Operation Sagar Bandhu Meanwhile, India has expanded its humanitarian outreach to Sri Lanka, which Cyclone Ditwah has severely impacted. An Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying nearly 12 tonnes of relief material landed in Colombo on Saturday as part of the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stated that another Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76 has reached Colombo as part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, at a time when the island nation is dealing with the escalating fallout of Cyclone Ditwah.

Sharing the update on X, Jaishankar noted that the aircraft arrived with "9 tons relief material" and "2 Urban Search & Rescue Teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force Personnel." He also wrote that “A total of around 27 tons of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way!”

The Indian Air Force said in a late-night post on Thursday that "Operation Sagar Bandhu" was activated once the scale of destruction became evident. The IAF stated that a C-130 and an IL-76 were sent from Hindan during the night of "28/29 November 2025", transporting 21 tonnes of relief items, more than 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of specialised equipment to Colombo, forming a significant part of the initial emergency response.

The Air Force added that the consignment includes vital rations and essential stores required for immediate humanitarian assistance in the worst-affected districts. Officials said the quick mobilisation aims to reinforce Sri Lankan agencies working to stabilise affected areas and restore critical services.

Heavy rainfall lashes Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which entered the open sea inching towards Tamil Nadu coast, lashed the coastal areas and the Cauvery delta districts on Saturday.

A tourist van got stranded in an area marooned near a canal in Ramanthapuram district. The occupants, however, had a providential escape as they managed to step out through the rear door.

The district administration has cautioned residents to avoid going out unless necessary, citing strong winds and heavy rainfall. Tourists have also been advised to avoid Dhanushkodi, located at the southeastern tip of Pamban Island near Talaimannar in Sri Lanka, as a safety measure.

Meanwhile, several regions across the state — including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvidaimarudur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Pattukottai, Cuddalore, and parts of Chennai — have experienced intense rainfall.