Cyclone Ditwah: Last batch of over 100 Indians evacuated from Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu

India evacuated the final group of its stranded citizens from Sri Lanka on Monday, as New Delhi ramped up support for Colombo’s relief efforts for those affected by Cyclone Ditwah, officials said.

As part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, 104 Indian passengers stranded at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo were flown to Thiruvananthapuram on an IAF aircraft, arriving around 6:30 am, according to a social media update from the Indian High Commission.

The High Commission’s press release stated that India has strengthened its assistance to Sri Lanka’s rescue operations and broadened its efforts across multiple impacted areas.

Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant had airlifted several people to safer locations, while IAF helicopters carried out search operations in Kotmale, a worst-hit central hill area with no road access due to landslides and flooding, it said.

Rescue ops carried out by working closeky with Sri Lankan authorities “National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, India's specialised Disaster Response Agency for Search and Rescue and HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) activities, who arrived yesterday in Colombo, carried out rescue operations in Kochikade, working closely with Sri Lanka authorities," the release said.

NDRF teams are now working in Puttalam and Badulla areas, which are severely impacted and cut off, it said.

"NDRF assisted families affected by severe flooding and helped ensure their immediate safety,” it said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Air Force confirmed the death of a pilot after a Bell 212 helicopter crashed while trying to deliver relief supplies in Wennappuwa on the north-western coast.

The incident happened when the pilot was steering the chopper away from crowds on the ground and attempting a water landing in a bid to avoid civilian casualties. Five other Air Force personnel remain in critical condition.

Separately, the Sri Lanka Navy said five sailors who went missing during rescue operations in Chundikulam in the northern province were found dead.

Sri Lanka has been dealing with extensive flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which has cut off numerous districts and heavily burdened the nation’s disaster-response system.

As of Sunday, the extreme weather that began on November 16 has resulted in 334 deaths and left 370 people missing due to the devastating floods and landslides.