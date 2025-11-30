Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka death toll rises to 334 amid massive floods and landslides

The death toll from Cyclone Ditwah, which triggered catastrophic floods and landslides across Sri Lanka, has soared to 334 confirmed fatalities, making it the worst natural disaster to strike the island nation in two decades, surpassing the impact of the 2004 Asian tsunami in terms of immediate damage and casualties. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports that approximately 400 people remain missing, and over 1.3 million people across the island have been severely affected by the record-breaking rainfall.

Advertisement

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah expected to weaken into deep depression late on Sunday, says IMD

The full extent of the calamity is only now being revealed as relief workers manage to clear roads blocked by fallen trees and mudslides, particularly in the hardest-hit central region, including areas like Kandy and Badulla. Critical infrastructure has been devastated:

Thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed, forcing nearly 200,000 people into state-run temporary shelters.

Widespread power and water supply cuts have plagued large parts of the country, affecting up to 25% of electricity customers.

Although the rain has subsided in many areas, low-lying parts of the capital, Colombo, remain heavily flooded. Authorities have warned that flood levels along the Kelani River could take at least a day to recede.

President Dissanayake declares a state of emergency In response to the unprecedented scale of the disaster, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency to expedite rescue and relief efforts, vowing to rebuild with international support.

Advertisement

"We are facing the largest and most challenging natural disaster in our history," he said in an address to the nation. "Certainly, we will build a better nation than what existed before."

The island nation's appeal for assistance has been met with a rapid and coordinated international response.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah: 400 Indians evacuated from Colombo airport amid severe weather

Helicopter Crash A Bell 212 helicopter carrying essential supplies for a stranded hospital crashed into a river north of Colombo; fortunately, all five crew members survived.

Advertisement

India was the first responder, launching a major Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) effort.

This operation included personnel, equipments, & logistics.

A helicopter sent from India rescued 24 people on Sunday, including a pregnant woman and a man in a wheelchair, marooned in the central town of Kotmale, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) northeast of Colombo.

Pakistan has dispatched rescue teams, while Japan has pledged assistance and sent a team to assess Sri Lanka's immediate needs.

The affected areas face a massive relief operation, focused on restoring critical services and locating the missing, even as the weakened Cyclone Ditwah continues its movement north towards the coastlines of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in India, where it is also triggering heavy rainfall and alerts.