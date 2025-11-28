Cyclone Ditwah: What is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India dispatches relief materials to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, who have lost loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah.

Advertisement

In a gesture of solidarity, India has dispatched relief materials and vital Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need.”

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, “Operation Sagar Bandhu commences. INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri hand over relief material at Colombo. Further steps are underway.”

Sri Lanka has closed government offices and schools as the death toll from floods and landslides across the country has risen to 56, with more than 600 houses damaged, according to officials, Al Jazeera reported.

Advertisement

What is Operation Sagar Bandhu? What is the strategic significance? New Delhi launched ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’, a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation to assist Sri Lanka in its hour of crisis, and the first tranche of relief materials was handed over after the consignments were transported by the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline ship INS Udaigiri.

It underscores India's “Neighbourhood First” policy and commitment to regional maritime solidarity in the Indian Ocean.

Such operations highlight India's growing role in regional disaster response, building on past HADR missions like Operation Samudra Maitri (for Cyclone Idai in 2019). It strengthens bilateral ties with Sri Lanka while underscoring India's maritime capabilities through assets like INS Vikrant.

Modi announced the MAHASAGAR or Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March.

Advertisement

The event is being hosted to mark the Sri Lanka Navy's 75th anniversary. It features the participation of naval ships from several countries.

Sri Lankan defence officials said INS Vikrant was formally requested for use of its aircraft for ongoing rescue and relief operations for the cyclone relief operations.

Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka At least 56 people have been killed in Sri Lanka due to floods and landslides.

Over 43,900 people from 12,313 families have been hit by the extreme weather conditions, according to Sri Lankan authorities.

Sri Lanka deployed its military on Friday for relief and rescue operations as the death toll from floods and landslides across the island climbed to 56, with 21 people still reported missing, AFP reported.

Advertisement

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), helicopters, navy boats, and thousands of troops are being used to evacuate stranded villagers in various parts of the country.

Sri Lanka is in its northeast monsoon season, but rainfall has intensified because of Cyclone Ditwah, the DMC said.

Sri Lanka depends on seasonal monsoon rains for irrigation and hydroelectricity, but experts have warned that the country faces more frequent floods due to climate change.

The government has suspended final-year school examinations nationwide for two days because of the weather, while civil servants were given a day off.

A man stands inside his house partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Kaduwela on the outskirts of Colombo on November 28, 2025. Sri Lanka deployed the military for relief and rescue operations on November 28 as the death toll from floods and landslides across the island rose to 56, with another 21 people missing. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Due to heavy rains, most reservoirs and rivers have overflowed, blocking roads. Authorities stopped passenger trains and closed roads in many parts of the country after rocks, mud and trees fell on roads and railway tracks, which were also flooded in some areas.

Advertisement