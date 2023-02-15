Cyclone Gabrielle: 3 dead in New Zealand, rescue ops underway | 10 key updates

Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand authorities are making the final rescues on Wednesday after a cyclone brought extensive flooding and landslides that claimed at least three lives. Thousands of people have been forced away from their homes since Monday.

A national emergency was declared Tuesday, enabling the government to support cyclone-affected regions and provide additional resources. It is only the third national emergency ever declared. People have shared the terrifying visuals of New Zealand cyclone on Twitter.

Take a look at the video below,

Here are top 10 updates on Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand

1) More than 300 people were rescued on Tuesday from that flooded bay area on the North Island's east coast, including 60 stranded on a single roof, said Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty.

2) Three bodies have been found after Cyclone Gabrielle lashed New Zealand, authorities said on Wednesday, warning that while the worst of the storm had passed, "we are not out of danger yet."

3) About 11 army trucks have arrived at the Hastings Sports Centres, Hawke's Bay, where about 9000 people were displaced as a result of floodwaters and damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

4) MetService said heavy rain would continue to hit central New Zealand until Thursday with high waves along the east coast, reported RNZ.

5) However, the cyclone moved away from New Zealand on Wednesday, with authorities beginning to assess the impact of floods, landslides, and high winds.

6) Air New Zealand resumed services to all airports on Wednesday, including those in the heavily impacted regions of New Plymouth, Napier, and Gisborne, after Cyclone Gabrielle led to 821 flight cancellations and affected 49,000 customers.

7) Auckland, Northland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty Region, Opotiki, Whakatane district, Waikato Region, Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki district, Waikato district, Tararua District, Napier City and Hastings District had declared local states of emergency.

8) Residents in hard-hit areas are now being asked to conserve water and food because of fears of shortages after the cyclone forced New Zealand on Tuesday to declare a national state of emergency.

9) Helicopters winched people stuck on rooftops to safety, while military planes will be used to deliver essential supplies to isolated towns, McAnulty said.

10) Mother of four Jennie Perris, who lives on a 10-acre (4-hectare) block of land on the outskirts of Whangarei, about 170 km (106 miles) north of Auckland, said the family had been without power since Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)