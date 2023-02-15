Cyclone Gabrielle: 3 dead in New Zealand, rescue ops underway | 10 key updates
Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand: More than 300 people were rescued on Tuesday from that flooded bay area on the North Island's east coast, including 60 stranded on a single roof.
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand authorities are making the final rescues on Wednesday after a cyclone brought extensive flooding and landslides that claimed at least three lives. Thousands of people have been forced away from their homes since Monday.
