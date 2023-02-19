Cyclone Gabrielle: A week after the storm struck New Zealand's North Island, thousands of people still remained missing, while the death toll climbed to 11 on Sunday. The cyclone hit the North Island's uppermost region on February 12 and tracked down the east coast. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

Police on Sunday informed that two more people had died in the hard-hit Hawke's Bay area in circumstances related to the cyclone, raising the death toll to 11. The officials are not able to contact 5,608 people across the country, while 1,196 registered they were safe.

Rescue operation teams from Auckland Council are still carrying out rapid building assessments on damaged homes in the coastal areas of Muriwai and Piha with the hope of searching for missing people, Reuters reported.

Emergency authorities and military on Saturday dropped critical supplies via helicopter to communities stranded since cyclone Gabrielle, which washed away farms, bridges, and livestock and inundated homes.

Around 62,000 households were without power nationwide on Saturday. Of those, almost 40,000 were in Hawke's Bay, out of a population of about 170,000.

Prime Minister Hipkins has said the crisis response is "still underway" and that people across the North Island are "working around the clock."

Police have sent an extra 100 officers to Hawke's Bay and nearby Tairawhiti, including to isolated areas, and the New Zealand Herald reported roadblocks around a rural Hawke’s Bay village to deter looters.

The cyclone moved away from New Zealand on Wednesday, with authorities beginning to assess the impact of floods, landslides, and high winds.

Air New Zealand resumed services to all airports on Wednesday, including those in the heavily impacted regions of New Plymouth, Napier, and Gisborne, after Cyclone Gabrielle led to 821 flight cancellations and affected 49,000 customers.

Residents in hard-hit areas are now being asked to conserve water and food because of fears of shortages after the cyclone forced New Zealand on Tuesday to declare a national state of emergency.

