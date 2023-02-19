Cyclone Gabrielle: Death toll in New Zealand rises to 11, rescue ops still on
Cyclone Gabrielle moved away from New Zealand on Wednesday, with authorities beginning to assess the impact of floods, landslides, and high winds.
Cyclone Gabrielle: A week after the storm struck New Zealand's North Island, thousands of people still remained missing, while the death toll climbed to 11 on Sunday. The cyclone hit the North Island's uppermost region on February 12 and tracked down the east coast. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.
