Cyclone Gabrielle: ‘National State of Emergency’ in New Zealand due to floods
New Zealand government stated that the decision has been taken to assist in the response of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand has declared a ‘National State of Emergency’ due to widespread floods and landslides on Tuesday. It will be applied to six regions Northland, Auckland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay. The government had already declared ‘local State of Emergency’ in these areas.
