Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand has declared a ‘National State of Emergency’ due to widespread floods and landslides on Tuesday. It will be applied to six regions Northland, Auckland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay. The government had already declared ‘local State of Emergency’ in these areas.

In an official statement, the New Zealand government stated that the decision has been taken to assist in the response of Cyclone Gabrielle. Notably, this is the third time in New Zealand's history that a National State of Emergency has been declared.

Kieran McAnulty, Minister of Emergency Management has signed the declaration at 8.43 am (local time). Before signing it, he also advised Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and the Opposition spokesperson for emergency management.

“This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island. The country was through the worst of the actual storm but they were facing extensive flooding, slips, and damage to roads and infrastructure," the minister said as quoted by ANI.

He further informed that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been in close contact with local civil defence emergency management (CDEM) teams of affected areas to assess the need for a declaration of a state of National Emergency since Sunday.

"NEMA met with the affected CDEM groups. Based on feedback from the groups and NEMA. I consider that the criteria have now been met and a National State of Emergency would be beneficial," he added.

Around 58,000 homes are without power in New Zealand's upper North Island on Monday as the approach of Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain and huge swells to Auckland and nearby regions.

The cyclone is the second significant weather event to hit Auckland and the upper North Island in just a few weeks. Last month Auckland and surrounding areas were hit by record rainfall that sparked floods and killed four people.

Gabrielle swept past the Australian territory of Norfolk Island in the Tasman Sea on Saturday night, although its most destructive winds missed the island.

Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through midday Tuesday, as well as many international flights. Some international routes would continue operating, although might need to be diverted from Auckland. The carrier also canceled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.

(With ANI inputs)