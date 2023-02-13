Around 58,000 homes are without power in New Zealand's upper North Island on Monday as the approach of Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain and huge swells to Auckland and nearby regions. The cyclone is the second significant weather event to hit Auckland and the upper North Island in just a few weeks. Last month Auckland and surrounding areas were hit by record rainfall that sparked floods and killed four people.

Gabrielle swept past the Australian territory of Norfolk Island in the Tasman Sea on Saturday night, although its most destructive winds missed the island.

It is now sitting just north of New Zealand, with weather forecasters expecting rain and winds to intensify as it nears land during Monday and Tuesday.

Already winds as high as 160 kilometers (100 miles) per hour have been recorded at the tip of the Coromandel Peninsular while about 180 millimeters (7 inches) of rain fell over 24 hours in the northern town of Whangarei.

Thousands of people in the region are without power while some people in Coromandel and Gisborne are already starting to evacuate. Auckland Council is closing all non-essential services for Monday and Tuesday.

Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through midday Tuesday, as well as many international flights. Some international routes would continue operating, although might need to be diverted from Auckland. The carrier also canceled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.

Many schools and local government facilities across Auckland and the upper North Island have closed and people are being asked not to travel if possible. States of emergency are in place in Auckland and at least four other regions.

The meteorological agency Metservice said Whangarei, a city north of Auckland, had received 100.5 mm of rain (4 inches) in the past 12 hours, while winds of 159 km per hour (100 miles per hour) had been recorded off the coast of Auckland.

Northpower, which is responsible for the network in the northernmost regions, said around half of their network had been damaged, a level it hasn't seen since a cyclone in 1988.

The New Zealand Defence Force has located 150 staff across Auckland and neighbouring regions and they are bringing in welfare supplies to civil defence centres and shelters.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in a press conference with local media on Sunday called on residents across Auckland to minimize non-essential travel, urging those who could work from home to do so.