Cyclone Sitrang kills 7 as it hits Bangladesh, thousands of people evacuated

Speaking about India, Disaster Management Authorities in Meghalaya have been kept on high alert as Cyclone Sitrang is likely to bring heavy rain in many parts of the state, news agency PTI had reported citing officials. In at least four districts bordering Bangladesh, the administration directed the authorities to keep all educational institutes shut on Tuesday in view of the cyclone. The districts are East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills. The IMD forecast is “generally cloudy sky with continuous rain" in many parts of Meghalaya on Tuesday.