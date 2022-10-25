Cyclone Sitrang kills 7 as it hits Bangladesh, thousands of people evacuated

At least seven people died as Cyclone Sitrang made landfall in Bangladesh, news agency ANI has reported citing media reports.
Thousands of people and livestock have been evacuated from Cox's Bazar coast in Bangladesh and moved to the cyclone shelters on Monday due to the inclement weather triggered by cyclone Sitrang, reports said.
Seven people lost their lives, including three members of a family, in the collapse of a brick railing and trees, it said.
Following the casualties, a monitoring cell by the Fire Service and Civil Defence was made functional. The incidents occurred in Dhaka, Nagalkot in Cumilla Daulatkhan and Charfesson in Bhola and Lohagara in Narail as the severe storm lashed Bangladesh with heavy rains and devastating wind, reported bdnews24.
Thousands of people and livestock have been evacuated from Cox's Bazar coast in Bangladesh and moved to the cyclone shelters on Monday due to the inclement weather triggered by cyclone Sitrang, media reports said.
At least 28,155 people and 2,736 cattle were evacuated from Cox's Bazar coast and shifted to the cyclone shelters till 6 pm on Monday while 576 shelters were prepared as cyclone Sitrang was heading towards Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.
Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar, Mamunur Rashid said, "Nearby educational institutions have also been kept ready to be used as shelters if required." "Evacuation of people to shelters is underway to protect lives and property," he added.
The district administration has asked people to contact the Union Parishad Chairman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer or the control room of the district commissioner's office for any help.
To reduce the risk of damage, Rashid urged everyone to remain aware and help everyone to get to safety. In order to deal with cyclone Sitrang, Cox's Bazar district administration on Sunday made several preparations.
At least 104 medical teams are also on standby in cases of any emergency. To aid in case people get affected by the cyclone 323 tons of rice, more than Tk 8 lakh, 1,198 packages of dry food, 350 cartons of dry cakes, and 400 cartons of digestive biscuits have been stored for the people, reported Dhaka Tribune.
The cyclonic storm "Sitrang" pronounced as "Si-Trang" over the northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 28 kmph during the past 6 hours on Monday evening, India Meteorological Department said.
"The cyclone is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and is expected to cross Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday," the communique added.
Speaking about India, Disaster Management Authorities in Meghalaya have been kept on high alert as Cyclone Sitrang is likely to bring heavy rain in many parts of the state, news agency PTI had reported citing officials. In at least four districts bordering Bangladesh, the administration directed the authorities to keep all educational institutes shut on Tuesday in view of the cyclone. The districts are East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills. The IMD forecast is “generally cloudy sky with continuous rain" in many parts of Meghalaya on Tuesday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also appealed people to "stay alert" as there is a high chance of rain on Tuesday due to cyclone Sitrang. The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding Cyclone 'Sitrang'. "There is a high chance of rain on October 25. There is an appeal to the people to avoid going out unnecessarily or to the sea areas including the Sundarbans. The state govt has made arrangements," said CM Mamata Banerjee.
(With inputs from agencies)
