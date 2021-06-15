Nicosia: Cyprus has banned the entry of anyone who has been to or passed through India in the previous two weeks of travelling to thwart the spread of the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19.

In a directive issued on Monday, the Cypriot government said the ban excludes Cypriot citizens and their families, European Union citizens and foreign nationals who live permanently in Cyprus.

However, they either must undergo a PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding a flight to Cyprus, be tested for the virus on arrival or remain under a 10-day quarantine from the date of their arrival at quarters designated by authorities. Quarantine costs will be covered by the Cypriot government.

Cyprus has already confirmed the presence of the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 within the community, although the UK variant remains the most widespread. More than 40% of Cyprus' population of around 900,000 has been fully vaccinated.

