Czech reports massive bird flu outbreak; 220,000 chickens to be culled

Bird flu was reported last Friday at the farm that is about 150 KM from Prague and can house up to 750,000 chickens
Following a bird flu outbreak last week, Czech authorities are mulling to destroy up to 220,000 hens on a poultry farm in the west of the country
Bird flu was reported last Friday at the farm that is about 150 KM from Prague and can house up to 750,000 chickens
The Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration (SVS) said on Tuesday that since checks revealed the infection only in one of the halls, the majority of the flock could be spared.
"The whole (population of the) hall will have to be culled," said Petr Majer, SVS spokesman.
