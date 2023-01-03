Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Czech reports massive bird flu outbreak; 220,000 chickens to be culled

Czech reports massive bird flu outbreak; 220,000 chickens to be culled

1 min read . 05:35 PM ISTAgencies
Czech authorities are mulling to destroy up to 220,000 hens on a poultry farm

Bird flu was reported last Friday at the farm that is about 150 KM from Prague and can house up to 750,000 chickens

The Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration (SVS) said on Tuesday that since checks revealed the infection only in one of the halls, the majority of the flock could be spared.

"The whole (population of the) hall will have to be culled," said Petr Majer, SVS spokesman.

