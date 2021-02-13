OPEN APP
AstraZeneca vaccine (AP)
Czechs in talks with AstraZeneca for vaccines outside EU deal: Report

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 06:09 PM IST Reuters

The Czech Republic is in talks with AstraZeneca to secure Covid-19 vaccine supplies on top of the three million doses reserved for the country under an EU deal, news website Seznam Zpravy reported on Saturday.

Citing a Health Ministry spokeswoman, the report said the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had offered the country further deliveries of its vaccine, and that the ongoing talks were about details such as the number of doses, price and delivery dates.

The European Commission, the European Union's executive, has signed supply deals with vaccine makers for doses to be distributed on a pro-rata basis to members states, which have committed not to hold parallel talks.

Saturday's Seznam Zpravy report said the Health Ministry still had to verify to what extent bilateral deals were in line with the EU deal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

