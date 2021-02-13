Czechs in talks with AstraZeneca for vaccines outside EU deal: Report

Czechs in talks with AstraZeneca for vaccines outside EU deal: Report1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 06:09 PM IST
Citing a Health Ministry spokeswoman, the report said the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had offered the country further deliveries of its vaccine, and that the ongoing talks were about details such as the number of doses, price and delivery dates
The Czech Republic is in talks with AstraZeneca to secure Covid-19 vaccine supplies on top of the three million doses reserved for the country under an EU deal, news website Seznam Zpravy reported on Saturday.
Citing a Health Ministry spokeswoman, the report said the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had offered the country further deliveries of its vaccine, and that the ongoing talks were about details such as the number of doses, price and delivery dates.
Covid-19 vaccines are becoming important diplomatic currency6 min read . 05:59 PM IST
India accounts for 10% of global road crash victims: World Bank4 min read . 05:38 PM IST
Meet Saima Ubaid, Kashmir's first woman power-lifter1 min read . 05:22 PM IST
Covid-19: WHO asks raw data on early cases, China refuses to provide details3 min read . 04:54 PM IST
The European Commission, the European Union's executive, has signed supply deals with vaccine makers for doses to be distributed on a pro-rata basis to members states, which have committed not to hold parallel talks.
Saturday's Seznam Zpravy report said the Health Ministry still had to verify to what extent bilateral deals were in line with the EU deal.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.