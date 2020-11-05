Daily covid-related deaths worldwide, new infections surge to new high

Daily coronavirus deaths worldwide surged by a record 9,763, almost one year after the disease emerged. New infections also set fresh highs.

In the U.S., Wisconsin reported record infections and said hospitals are approaching capacity. New Jersey cases reached a five-month high and Texas had the most since August. Denver is considering tightening existing restrictions.

In Europe, Greece is nearing a lockdown and Italy enacted curbs in Milan and Turin. Belgium reported record hospital admissions, and Austrian infections hit a daily high. Denmark found a new strain of Covid-19 after an outbreak in the country’s mink population, potentially hampering efforts to develop a vaccine.

Key Developments:

• Global Tracker: Cases surpass 47.9 million; deaths top 1.22 million

• Caution arises on rapid tests in asymptomatic people

• Johnson wins lockdown approval after warning of soaring U.K. deaths

• New lockdown probably means BOE unanimity on QE extension

• Vaccine Tracker: Clinical trials restart in hopeful sign

Glovemaker Reports Outbreak (9:31 a.m. HK)

Top Glove Corp., the world’s biggest producer of rubber gloves, said 17 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The affected employees were asymptomatic and most of them did not have a fever, the company said. There is no operational impact, Top Glove said.

China Suspends Entry for U.K. Visas (9:10 a.m. HK)

China will temporarily suspend entry by non-Chinese U.K. nationals who hold valid visas or residence permits, the Chinese Embassy in the U.K. said in a statement.

The suspension is in response to the Covid-19 outbreak and will be assessed as it evolves, the embassy said. Entry by holders of diplomatic, service or C visas won’t be affected, it said.

Denver Mulls Tighter Rules (8:15 a.m. HK)

Denver is considering “more tools to restrict gatherings and avoid a stay-at-home order," said Theresa Marchetta, spokeswoman for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “It’s safe to say everything is on the table."

Pueblo, the ninth-largest city in the state, last week imposed a two-week, overnight curfew.

U.K. May Unveil Furlough Details (7:33 a.m. HK)

The U.K. is expected to unveil details of a wage support program Thursday, amid calls for more generous help for people who can’t work due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Treasury announced Saturday it would extend furlough payments at 80% of employee wages until Dec. 2 to support workers during a second lockdown that starts Thursday. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is due to announce further extending the program beyond Dec. 2 in areas under the highest levels of restrictions, the Sun newspaper said.

Australia Signs Vaccine Pacts (5:43 p.m. NY)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government has reached agreements for Novavax Inc. to supply 40 million vaccine doses and a Pfizer/BioNTech partnership to provide 10 million vaccine doses.

The agreements mean that Australia has now secured access to four Covid-19 vaccines and more than 134 million doses, with total investment of A$3.2 billion ($2.3 billion).

Texas Cases Surge by Most in Three Months (5:15 pm ET)

Texas recorded more than 9,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the steepest daily increase since Aug. 4, according to state health department figures. The jump pushed the cumulative total to 926,400. More than 18,000 Texans have perished from the virus.

Statewide, hospitalizations hovered just below 6,000 -- an 84% surge in the past month, the data showed. The strain on medical centers and emergency field hospitals continues to worsen in the hotspots of El Paso, Lubbock, Amarillo and Laredo.

Wisconsin in ‘Crisis’ as Hospitals Fill (5 p.m. NY)

Covid-19 continues to spread rapidly across the U.S. Midwest, resulting in rising infection rates and increased stress on medical services.

Wisconsin recorded a record 5,935 new cases on Wednesday. Neighboring Illinois reported 7,538 infections within the last 24 hours.

“Hospitals are at or near capacity and their options are limited when it comes to the need for more beds and admissions," Andrea Palm, secretary designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, told reporters on Wednesday. “We are in a crisis in this state."

Italy Targets Milan, Turin in Clampdown (4 p.m. NY)

Italy targeted the financial capital of Milan and key industrial hubs in the north with a set of tough new restrictions. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the northern region of Lombardy around Milan, as well as Piedmont and its capital Turin, fall into the country’s highest-risk zones. That will trigger measures restricting people to the cities and towns where they live starting Friday.

Unlike last spring’s national lockdown, industrial operations will remain open even in the worst-hit zones in an attempt to shield the economy. The new decree runs from Friday to Dec. 3, with the toughest restrictions imposed for a period of at least 15 days.

French ICU Use at Highest Since April (3:20 p.m. NY)

France reported an additional 385 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, while the use rate of intensive-care unit beds reached the highest level since late April.

Confirmed infections increased by 40,558 to 1.54 million, French health authorities reported. The seven-day average of new cases, which smooths out weekly fluctuations, rose to 44,027.

Greece Heads Toward Lockdown (2 p.m. NY)

Greece is heading to a national lockdown after reporting Wednesday 2,646 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a second-straight daily record increase. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with medical advisers Wednesday and will make announcements Thursday on national TV on confronting the virus.

Experts advised the government to impose a national lockdown for 30 days and the premier will “take health experts’ proposals into account," Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias said in an interview with ANT1 TV. Greece also reported 18 more deaths in the past 24 hours, while the occupancy rate of intensive-care units stands at 63%.

NYC Hospitalizations ‘Cause for Concern’ (12:01 p.m. NY)

New York City’s total of people admitted to hospitals with Covid-like symptoms jumped to 114 as of Nov. 2, a 37% increase over the previous day, causing increased concern, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Although only 26% of those hospitalizations that day have so far been confirmed to be infected with the virus, the seven-day average of newly diagnosed cases also increased, to 628 from 605 the previous day.

The city’s 1.74% seven-day average of positive test results indicated stabilization in that data, which has hovered between 1.5% and 2%. De Blasio described that level as “something we can handle for now but not for the long term."

U.K. Records Almost 500 New Deaths (11:15 a.m. NY)

The U.K. reported 492 additional deaths from coronavirus within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday, the highest daily increase since its second surge in the disease.

MPs on Wednesday approved new measures to control the spread of the disease in England, but Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said those restrictions will take some time to have an impact.

“Sadly we know that the trend in deaths will continue to rise over the next few weeks," Doyle said in an emailed statement.

Denmark Finds New Strain in Minks (10:47 a.m. NY)

Denmark has found a new strain of Covid-19 after an outbreak in the country’s mink population led to a mutation of the virus that might hamper efforts to develop a vaccine.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said “there is a risk that the effect of a future vaccine will be weakened or, in a worst case scenario, be undermined," during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.

Her government has passed on the information to the World Health Organization, and now plans to cull Denmark’s entire mink population. According to Kopenhagen Fur, an auction house owned by Denmark’s mink breeders, 16 million animals are raised each year.

