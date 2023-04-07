Home / News / World /  Dallas-based company's job advert seeks ‘only US born whites’, triggers outrage
Dallas-based company's job advert seeks ‘only US born whites’, triggers outrage

2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 03:42 PM IST Livemint
The company has later apologised and issued a clarification saying they found a “new junior recruiter” was responsible for the offensive description. (REUTERS)Premium
The company has later apologised and issued a clarification saying they found a “new junior recruiter” was responsible for the offensive description. (REUTERS)

  • The advertisement posted by Arthur Grand Technologies says ‘Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX.’ The contract based job advertisement offered $75 for an hour.

In United States, a Dallas-based company, Arthur Grand Technologies, has found itself in the bitter end of criticism after a job advertisement for the company noted that they are looking for job applicants who are ‘only born US Citizens’ and ‘white’.

The advertisement posted by Arthur Grand Technologies says “Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX." The contract based job advertisement offered $75 for an hour.

The racial specification was not meant to be shared to the public however as a paranthetic note next to the requirement read: “Don’t share with candidates."

Twitter user TK Finch noted this advertisement posted on LinkedIn. He wrote, “Hi @WarrenBuffett ! Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway's vendors... Arthur Grand Technologies Inc... has some problematic hiring processes. Discrimination on race and national origin reduce a company's competitiveness, besides being a bad look."

Finch's tweet went viral and has been noted by the company itself. Arthur Grand Technologies apologised and replied, “At Arthur Grand, we do not condone or engage in any type of discrimination based of race, colour or religion."

It said an investigation was conducted which found a “new junior recruiter" was responsible for the offensive description.

The company added that the recruiter’s employment had been terminated.

Twitter users were quick to call the apology mere “damage control".

One user, LE Murphy, said: “Bravo to the ‘junior’ staff member being blamed for this. They obviously blew the whistle on this company by posting the job req as-written."

The company later posted an update emphasising that the job posting “was neither authorised nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees".

“A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account."

The update also said that “necessary legal action" had been intitiated against the “job poster".

