Dallas-based company's job advert seeks ‘only US born whites’, triggers outrage2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 03:42 PM IST
- The advertisement posted by Arthur Grand Technologies says ‘Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX.’ The contract based job advertisement offered $75 for an hour.
In United States, a Dallas-based company, Arthur Grand Technologies, has found itself in the bitter end of criticism after a job advertisement for the company noted that they are looking for job applicants who are ‘only born US Citizens’ and ‘white’.
