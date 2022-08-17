Home / News / World / Damaged freighter blocks traffic at drought-hit Rhine
Damaged freighter blocks traffic at drought-hit Rhine
1 min read.08:13 PM ISTAFP
A cargo ship caused traffic to be halted on Wednesday at the drought-hit Rhine river in western Germany when a vessel got stuck at St Goar and Oberwesel, in between the cities of Mainz and Koblenz
A stranded cargo ship caused traffic to be halted Wednesday at the Rhine river in western Germany after suffering a technical fault, authorities said, at a time when water transport was already ailing from a drought.
The vessel is stuck at St Goar and Oberwesel, in between the cities of Mainz and Koblenz, water police said, adding that they were expecting to clear the stricken ship within the day.
The machine damage came as water levels in the Rhine had dropped to critical points at several locations, including at nearby Kaub -- a known bottleneck for shipping where the river runs narrow and shallow.
The gauge at Kaub stood at 34 cm (13 inches) on Wednesday, well below the 40-cm reference point.
While vessels are still able to navigate at low water levels, they are forced to reduce their loads to avoid the risk of running aground.
About four percent of freight is transported on waterways in Germany, including on the Rhine, which originates in Switzerland and runs through several countries including France and Germany before flowing into the sea in the Netherlands.
