Damaged Ozone layer is restoring; the hole likely to shrink in next 50 years

The ozone layer, which protective shield for the earth, is said to be declining in concentration and this can have a damaging effect on our planet. The ozone layer, located in the stratosphere, is like a thin film that absorbs short-wave ultraviolet rays in sunlight. But research revealed the thickness of the ozone layer in the northern hemisphere has decreased by 4% every year in the past period. Some of the agents that affect the Ozone layers are refrigerants, flame retardants, solvents, and foaming agents that are rich in artificial chlorofluorocarbons (Chlorofluorocarbons, CFCs, also known as CFCs).

