Damascus now 'free’, Bashar al-Assad rule has ended: Syrian Army

Syria's army command has notified officers that President Bashar al-Assad's rule has ended following a lightning rebel offensive, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

Syrian rebels said Damascus was “now free of Assad".

Earlier, Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination on Sunday, two senior army officers told Reuters, as rebels said they had entered the capital with no sign of army deployments.

"We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and releasing their chains and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Sednaya prison," said the rebels, as reported by Reuters.

(This is a developing story)

Around the time when rebel forces were taking control of the capital, Damascus, a Syrian Air plane took off from Damascus International Airport.

According to Flightradar data, the aircraft initially headed toward Syria’s coastal region, a stronghold of Assad's Alawite sect. However, the plane made an abrupt U-turn mid-flight, flying in the opposite direction for several minutes before disappearing from the radar. This event fueled speculation about the possible escape of high-ranking officials, including President Bashar al-Assad, or a rapid evacuation of key government figures.

The capture of Homs by rebel forces marked a powerful symbol of the insurgent movement's resurgence in the 13-year-long Syrian Civil War.

Homs had been devastated by years of siege warfare between the rebels and the Syrian army, Reuters reported.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the primary rebel group in the area, hailed the capture of Homs as a historic victory. He urged his fighters to show restraint, calling for the protection of civilians and emphasizing that those who laid down their arms should not be harmed.

Syria's civil war, which erupted in 2011 as an uprising against Assad's rule, dragged in big outside powers, created space for jihadist militants to plot attacks around the world and sent millions of refugees into neighbouring states, Reuters reported.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest rebel group, is the former al Qaeda affiliate in Syria regarded by the U.S. and others as a terrorist organisation, and many Syrians remain fearful it will impose draconian Islamist rule.