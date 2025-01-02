Damascus uncorked: Syria throws a new year’s party for the ages
SummaryPeople set aside divisions and anxiety about the future to mark a once-in-a-lifetime moment of renewal.
DAMASCUS, Syria—The people of Syria said good riddance in the past month to the dictatorship that ruled for half a century. They have no idea what is coming next. So when the clock struck midnight, Damascus let rip.
