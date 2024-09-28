Dame Maggie Smith: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling remembers Harry Potter star — ’thought she’d live forever’

Maggie Smith, the double Oscar-winner who shone on stage and screen for more than seven decades, has died in hospital in London, her sons announced Friday.

28 Sep 2024
Harry Potter star Dame Maggie Smith died in hospital in London, her family announced on Friday.
Harry Potter star Dame Maggie Smith died in hospital in London, her family announced on Friday.

Dame Maggie Smith dies: Harry Potter actors Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to their co-star Dame Maggie Smith. The author of the Novel series, JK Rowling, also remembered Smith in a brief social media post that read, "Somehow I thought she'd live forever. RIP Dame Maggie Smith."

Maggie Smith, the double Oscar-winner who shone on stage and screen for more than seven decades, died in a hospital in London, her sons announced Friday. She was 89.

Over the course of her career, Smith won a Tony, two Oscars, three Golden Globes and five Baftas. She was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire. Smith played Minerva McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" films. Here's how her “Harry Potter” and “Downton Abbey" co-stars reacted to ger demise.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe, Smith's co-star and the star of the “Harry Potter” franchise, remembered the time he first met Maggie Smith.

"The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her," Daniel Radcliffe in a statement to the AP.

Radcliffe added, "The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘Would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of 'Don’t be ridiculous!'"

"I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the Harry Potter films," the actor said.

He added that Smith "was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny".

"I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie," Radcliffe told AP.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermione Granger in the popular Harry Potter series, shared an emotional note on her Instagram story. She wrote, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend – the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God, you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I’ll miss you (sic).”

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright, who played the role of Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter movies, shared a post for Maggie on Instagram, saying, “Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house you will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time (sic)."

Whoopi Goldberg

Actor Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in “Sister Act” with Smith, on Instagram, “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind.’ My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP.”

Hugh Bonneville

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Smith in “Downton Abbey,” said in a statement to the AP, “Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.”

(With inputs from agencies)

28 Sep 2024
