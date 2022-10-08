Dammu Ravi, economic relations secretary, concludes visit to Tanzania and Zanzibar1 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 03:39 PM IST
Ravi discussed the state of India-Tanzania relations while also exploring opportunities for expanding bilateral trade
Ravi discussed the state of India-Tanzania relations while also exploring opportunities for expanding bilateral trade
Listen to this article
Dammu Ravi, secretary, economic relations, has concluded his two-day visit to Tanzania and Zanzibar, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement.