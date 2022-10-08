Dammu Ravi, secretary, economic relations, has concluded his two-day visit to Tanzania and Zanzibar, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement.

During his visit on 6 and 7 October, he met with senior Tanzanian officials including “H.E. Amb. Joseph Edward Sokoine, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and H.E. Mr. Emmanuel M. Tutuba, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance & Planning", according to the MEA.

Ravi discussed the state of India-Tanzania relations while also exploring opportunities for expanding bilateral trade. Economic activity between the two countries has remained stable and was estimated at $4.5 billion in 2021. Mr. Ravi “discussed a range of issues including development cooperation, alternative ways of financing projects, exploring possibilities of opening an Indian SEZ in Tanzania and bilateral trade in Indian Rupees and Tanzanian Tshilling."

High level interactions with Tanzania have been a feature of bilateral engagement for some time. Prime Ministers I.K. Gujral and Manmohan Singh and President APJ Abdul Kalam visited the country besides a host of other ministerial visits. President Kikwete of Tanzania visited India twice in 2008 and 2015.