Dammu Ravi, economic relations secretary, concludes visit to Tanzania and Zanzibar

Ravi discussed the state of India-Tanzania relations while also exploring opportunities for expanding bilateral trade. Economic activity between the two countries has remained stable and was estimated at $4.5 billion in 2021. Mr. Ravi “discussed a range of issues including development cooperation, alternative ways of financing projects, exploring possibilities of opening an Indian SEZ in Tanzania and bilateral trade in Indian Rupees and Tanzanian Tshilling."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}