Dana Eden cause of death: Tehran creator mysteriously found dead in Athens hotel room. What we know so far

Israeli producer Dana Eden, recognised for her work on Apple TV’s acclaimed series Tehran, has died unexpectedly while filming Season 4 in Greece, Variety reported.

She was found dead in an Athens hotel room by her brother on Sunday.

Dana Eden cause of death The precise cause of Eden’s death has not yet been determined. Following Israeli media reports that Greek police were examining a possible connection to Iran, Donna and Shula Productions, the international production company set up by Eden, dismissed “a criminal or nationalistic-related death" theory. It said that rumours circulating “are not true and are unfounded”, according to The Guardian.

Authorities are reportedly currently treating the case as a suicide, based on available evidence and testimonies. Local police have ordered an autopsy.

A police spokesperson seemed to dismiss the possibility of foul play, telling media outlets that the producer’s brother had mentioned she was taking medication for a condition that had previously required hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, the KAN (Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation) also mourned her death. KAN said Eden’s impact on the industry would endure. “Her professional and personal legacy will continue to shape Israeli television for many years to come,” it said.

In a statement cited by Variety, the broadcaster said it was deeply saddened by the loss of its friend and long-time production partner at the Israel Broadcasting Corporation. It described her as one of the senior figures in Israel’s television industry and credited her as a key force behind the creation and leadership of some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions.

The broadcaster also confirmed that the fourth season of Tehran is currently being filmed in Greece, a production Eden had personally travelled to oversee.

The statement mentioned, "Her professional work, uncompromising commitment and love of creation have left a deep mark on the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation. Here we share in the heavy mourning of her family, friends and colleagues, and embrace her dear partner, our friend Shula Spiegel.”

Eden was known for her work across all episodes of Tehran, the popular series that follows an Israeli Mossad agent of Iranian Jewish descent. The show stars Niv Sultan, Glenn Close, and Hugh Laurie. Her other credits include Girl, Woman, The Prosecution and Magpie.

The Emmy-winning television executive, recognised for producing the series Tehran, was a leading figure in Israel’s thriving TV industry. She had been in Greece since 4 February, working on the latest season of the spy thriller.

Tehran, starring Sultan as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, follows an Iranian-born operative raised in Israel who is recruited to infiltrate and sabotage the country’s expanding nuclear programme. The series, which featured her in a leading role during its second season, was described as so convincingly realistic in its depiction of Israel’s renowned intelligence service that “even the FBI director endorsed it”. Iran’s government has repeatedly condemned the show as Zionist propaganda.

Since its launch, Tehran has been filmed in Athens. Location producers say the city most closely resembled the Iranian capital, with its network of “narrow residential streets and alleys and wide boulevards and squares”.

Mountains encircle both cities and share a certain disorder illuminated by similar Mediterranean light. The thriller attracted such strong viewership that Apple TV approved funding for a fourth season in December.