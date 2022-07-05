Dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in UK; experts find ‘worrying’ revelations2 min read . 08:26 PM IST
Regular medications might not work to treat the sickness since it has become resistant to some types of antibiotics.
Regular medications might not work to treat the sickness since it has become resistant to some types of antibiotics.
According to a recent research from the nonprofit organisation World Animal Protection, antibiotic-resistant bacteria are endangering both human and animal health in UK pig products. The "worrying" revelations, according to experts, strengthened the case for increased surveillance.
According to a recent research from the nonprofit organisation World Animal Protection, antibiotic-resistant bacteria are endangering both human and animal health in UK pig products. The "worrying" revelations, according to experts, strengthened the case for increased surveillance.
According to a research released on Tuesday, tests conducted by the organisation and Fera Science on 103 meat samples from UK supermarkets and online retailers discovered enterococci in 25 products. 23 of them had bacteria that could not be treated with antibiotics.
According to a research released on Tuesday, tests conducted by the organisation and Fera Science on 103 meat samples from UK supermarkets and online retailers discovered enterococci in 25 products. 23 of them had bacteria that could not be treated with antibiotics.
According to World Animal Protection, the results show that factory farms abuse their medications. In accordance with EU law, the organisation urged the UK to stop the expansion of factory farming and outlaw the routine use of antibiotics on healthy animals.
According to World Animal Protection, the results show that factory farms abuse their medications. In accordance with EU law, the organisation urged the UK to stop the expansion of factory farming and outlaw the routine use of antibiotics on healthy animals.
The superbug is a type of enterococci bacteria, which can also cause other ailments such as wound and urinary tract infections. In the most severe circumstances, the germs can infect the heart, brain, and circulation, reported The Guardian.
The superbug is a type of enterococci bacteria, which can also cause other ailments such as wound and urinary tract infections. In the most severe circumstances, the germs can infect the heart, brain, and circulation, reported The Guardian.
Drug-resistant bacterial strains pose a serious threat to public health, and their prevalence is known to be increasing in Europe. Antibiotics have been used extensively in animal production to treat and prevent disease, especially on factory farms, which is one of the main reasons bacteria are discovering ways to avoid them.
Drug-resistant bacterial strains pose a serious threat to public health, and their prevalence is known to be increasing in Europe. Antibiotics have been used extensively in animal production to treat and prevent disease, especially on factory farms, which is one of the main reasons bacteria are discovering ways to avoid them.
Particular of the medications a doctor might typically recommend might not work to treat the sickness since it has become resistant to some types of antibiotics.
Particular of the medications a doctor might typically recommend might not work to treat the sickness since it has become resistant to some types of antibiotics.
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian were the only publications to get the results of the latest testing, which reveals that UK beef may contain more enterococci superbug than previously believed. One out of every 100 pig and poultry products examined, according to a government study released in 2018. Even while organic farmers use a lot fewer antibiotics on their animals, the latest tests still revealed it in 13 of 103 samples and in organic meat.
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian were the only publications to get the results of the latest testing, which reveals that UK beef may contain more enterococci superbug than previously believed. One out of every 100 pig and poultry products examined, according to a government study released in 2018. Even while organic farmers use a lot fewer antibiotics on their animals, the latest tests still revealed it in 13 of 103 samples and in organic meat.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) notes that handling meat hygienically will assist to lower the risk and that boiling meat properly should kill most bacteria or lessen it. Always store it separately in the refrigerator, and after handling, wash your hands, your knives, and your cutting boards completely.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) notes that handling meat hygienically will assist to lower the risk and that boiling meat properly should kill most bacteria or lessen it. Always store it separately in the refrigerator, and after handling, wash your hands, your knives, and your cutting boards completely.