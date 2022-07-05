The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian were the only publications to get the results of the latest testing, which reveals that UK beef may contain more enterococci superbug than previously believed. One out of every 100 pig and poultry products examined, according to a government study released in 2018. Even while organic farmers use a lot fewer antibiotics on their animals, the latest tests still revealed it in 13 of 103 samples and in organic meat.