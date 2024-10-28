‘Dangerous expansion’: NATO confirms North Korea’s active role in Russia-Ukraine war

NATO confirms North Korea has sent troops to Russia to aid in the Ukraine conflict, with some deployed in Kursk. Secretary-General Rutte labelled it a ‘significant escalation’, following concerns voiced by Russian soldiers about managing the North Korean forces.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated28 Oct 2024, 05:55 PM IST
‘Dangerous expansion’: NATO confirms Russia-North Korea war alliance amid Ukraine conflct (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
‘Dangerous expansion’: NATO confirms Russia-North Korea war alliance amid Ukraine conflct (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)(Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

On October 28, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) confirmed that North Korea had sent troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, with some already deployed in Russia's Kursk region.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte described it as a “significant escalation” and “dangerous expansion” of the conflict. This announcement followed a briefing by a high-level South Korean delegation at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Also Read | Ukraine shakes down nightlife spots for recruits as troop numbers fall

“Today, I can confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia and that North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region,” AP quoted Rutte as telling reporters.

The update comes after leaked audio from Ukrainian Defence Intelligence revealed that Russian soldiers were concerned about the arrival and management of North Korean troops, reportedly moving into Russia’s Kursk region.

Also Read | North Korea is sending thousands of soldiers to help Vladimir Putin

In the recordings, Russian soldiers voiced frustration about how the North Korean soldiers, referred to as the “K Battalion”, would be supplied with the necessary equipment and led effectively. At one point, a Russian serviceman refers to the incoming soldiers with racial slurs, hinting at underlying disdain for their new allies, CNN reported.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, these North Korean troops arrived on October 24. They were stationed near Postoyalye Dvory field camp in Kursk, a region that borders Ukraine and has seen increased military action.

Also Read | Ukraine’s Zelenskyy reaffirms trust in PM Narendra Modi to help ‘end war’

The intercept further revealed a plan to assign three senior officers and one interpreter for every 30 North Korean soldiers, which Russian soldiers reportedly criticised as an impractical and confusing arrangement, with one soldier questioning the availability of sufficient officers, the publication added.

Zelensky’s remarks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed this development, noting that he had received updates from Ukraine’s military leadership on deploying North Korean forces.

“According to intelligence, on October 27-28, Russia will deploy its first North Korean troops in combat zones. This is a clear step in Russia’s escalation that matters, unlike all the disinformation circulating in Kazan these days,” Zelensky said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Dangerous expansion’: NATO confirms North Korea’s active role in Russia-Ukraine war

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,292.65
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.15 (2.96%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.30
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.3 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    372.75
    03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    40 (12.02%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,624.70
    03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    109.65 (4.36%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,015.50
    03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -349.15 (-8%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    650.30
    03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    54.2 (9.09%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.25
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.58 (7.56%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    319.90
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    22.25 (7.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.