Business News/ News / World/  ‘Dangerous expansion’: NATO confirms North Korea’s active role in Russia-Ukraine war

‘Dangerous expansion’: NATO confirms North Korea’s active role in Russia-Ukraine war

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

NATO confirms North Korea has sent troops to Russia to aid in the Ukraine conflict, with some deployed in Kursk. Secretary-General Rutte labelled it a ‘significant escalation’, following concerns voiced by Russian soldiers about managing the North Korean forces.

‘Dangerous expansion’: NATO confirms Russia-North Korea war alliance amid Ukraine conflct (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

On October 28, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) confirmed that North Korea had sent troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, with some already deployed in Russia's Kursk region.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte described it as a “significant escalation" and “dangerous expansion" of the conflict. This announcement followed a briefing by a high-level South Korean delegation at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“Today, I can confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia and that North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region," AP quoted Rutte as telling reporters.

The update comes after leaked audio from Ukrainian Defence Intelligence revealed that Russian soldiers were concerned about the arrival and management of North Korean troops, reportedly moving into Russia’s Kursk region.

In the recordings, Russian soldiers voiced frustration about how the North Korean soldiers, referred to as the “K Battalion", would be supplied with the necessary equipment and led effectively. At one point, a Russian serviceman refers to the incoming soldiers with racial slurs, hinting at underlying disdain for their new allies, CNN reported.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, these North Korean troops arrived on October 24. They were stationed near Postoyalye Dvory field camp in Kursk, a region that borders Ukraine and has seen increased military action.

The intercept further revealed a plan to assign three senior officers and one interpreter for every 30 North Korean soldiers, which Russian soldiers reportedly criticised as an impractical and confusing arrangement, with one soldier questioning the availability of sufficient officers, the publication added.

Zelensky’s remarks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed this development, noting that he had received updates from Ukraine’s military leadership on deploying North Korean forces.

“According to intelligence, on October 27-28, Russia will deploy its first North Korean troops in combat zones. This is a clear step in Russia’s escalation that matters, unlike all the disinformation circulating in Kazan these days," Zelensky said.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
