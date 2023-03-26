'Dangerous and irresponsible', NATO condemns Russia's nuclear deployment in Belarus amid Ukraine war2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 06:54 PM IST
The US, the world's other nuclear superpower reacted cautiously by saying that there were no signs of Moscow using nuclear weapons.
As Russia is sending a warning to NATO by stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, NATO on Sunday criticised Russia for its "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric, as reported by Reuters.
