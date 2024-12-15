A 35-year-old man has been sentenced for life in prison for raping an killing an unconscious woman in a park in London, United Kingdom.

The horrific incident was caught on camera.

The CCTV footage showed the accused, Mohamed Iidow, manipulating the victim Natalie Shotter’s "deeply unconscious" body to repeatedly attack her for more than 15 minutes.

Iidow attacked the 37-year-old wonan, an NHS worker, while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.

Her body was found by a passer-by in the park in the early morning of July 17 2021.

Shotter had three children aged 5 to 19 years.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Iidow was found guilty of rape and manslaughter.

Judges had heard how the former child stage star had died from a heart attack caused by being orally raped “over and over again”.

On Friday, Judge Richard Marks KC sentenced Iidow to life with a minimum term of 10 years and eight months.

The judge told Iidow that taking advantage of “exceptionally talented” Shotter when she was vulnerable and unconscious was “wicked and utterly reckless”.

Also Read | Harshita Brella sent THIS chilling warning about husband Lamba before murder

“During the 15 minutes or so you (Iidow) were with her she was very clearly not conscious and therefore extremely vulnerable which would have been absolutely obvious to you. You had clearly formed an intention to rape her,” Judge Marks said.

However, Iidow had told the police the sex was “consensual”.

There had never been a recorded case before of someone dying as a result of oral sex, there was a “high risk” that she would suffer really serious harm from what he did to her over “several minutes”, the judge said.

Natalie Shotter’s mother Dr Cas Shotter Weetman, an NHS cardiology practitioner, said she was “absolutely thrilled” at the life sentence, adding that “justice has been served”.

She said: “The legacy is Natalie is going to be saving the lives of women and children because this dangerous monster is not going to be out on the streets able to do the things he wanted to do.”

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh shocker: Teenage girl set on fire by youth for rejecting advances