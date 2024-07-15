’Dangerous times ahead!’ Elon Musk faced two assassination attempts in last 8 months, reveals Tesla CEO

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently revealed that he faced two assasination attemps in last eight months.

First Published15 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that there were attempts to kill him twice.
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that there were attempts to kill him twice.(REUTERS)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that he had faced two assassination attempts in the past eight months. The revelation came a day after former US President Donald Trump survived an ‘assassination’ attempt when he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Elon Musk made the claim while replying to Ian Miles Cheong's suggestion that he must heighten his security post ‘assassination’ attempt against Donald Trump on Sunday.

To the request, Elon Musk said that two people were arrested with guns about 20 minutes drive from Tesla Headquarters in Texas. The two were arrested on separate occasions, said SpaceX CEO.

“Two people (on separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas,” wrote Elon Musk on X.

Donald Trump shooting incident

US President Joe Biden and Joe Biden sought calm on Sunday after an assassination attempt sent shockwaves across the nation and world. Donald Trump was holding a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania - a key state in the Nov. 5 election - when shots rang out, hitting his right ear and leaving his face streaked with blood. His campaign said he was doing well.

"That reality is just setting in," Trump told the Washington Examiner on Sunday. "I rarely look away from the crowd. Had I not done that in that moment, well, we would not be talking today, would we?"

One person in the crowd was killed and two others wounded before Secret Service agents fatally shot the suspect. Both Trump and Biden on Sunday sought calm and unity.

Trump is due to accept his party's formal nomination at the Republican National Convention with a speech on Thursday. He pumped his fist in the air several times as he descended the stairs from his plane after arriving in Milwaukee.

"This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would've been two days ago," Trump told the Washington Examiner.

First Published:15 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST
