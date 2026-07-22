Daniel Siad, modelling scout linked to Jeffrey Epstein, found dead in France amid rape, human trafficking probe

Daniel Siad, a French modelling scout who was publicly linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and was under investigation over allegations including rape and human trafficking, has been found dead at his home outside Paris, French prosecutors said on Wednesday (July 22).

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Siad, 69, was discovered dead on Monday evening. Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of death, while an autopsy has been ordered.

His death comes as French investigators were examining allegations made by multiple women who accused him of sexual abuse and trafficking. Siad consistently denied the allegations.

Autopsy ordered after body found The Nanterre prosecutor's office said an inquiry had been opened following the discovery of Siad's body.

"An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery," the prosecutor's office said.

Officials said an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation.

According to Reuters, Siad had not yet been questioned by investigators before his death.

Under investigation over rape and trafficking allegations French authorities had been investigating Siad over allegations including rape and human trafficking.

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French media reported that at least five women had accused him of rape and trafficking offences.

However, Siad's lawyer said he had never been formally placed under judicial investigation, a legal stage in France that follows a preliminary inquiry when judges believe there are sufficient grounds to suspect a crime.

His name also appeared nearly 2,000 times in documents released by the US Department of Justice relating to Epstein.

Lawyer says Siad maintained his innocence Siad's lawyer, Meyna Arab-Tigrine, said her client had repeatedly denied the allegations and had wanted to cooperate with investigators.

"He is dead and he was innocent," she told AFP.

She added that Siad had been seeking an opportunity to present his version of events.

"Daniel Siad never stopped proclaiming his innocence."

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Arab-Tigrine also said she believed Siad had died of a heart attack.

"If he died of a heart attack, the unbearable waiting, the pressure and the anxiety he suffered every day will have had something to do with it."

Victims say death ends chance to uncover more evidence Several women who accused Siad expressed frustration that his death could prevent investigators from obtaining further information about Epstein's network.

Juliette G., a former French model who alleges Siad recruited her in 2004 before introducing her to Epstein, said his testimony could have helped establish what happened.

"Another link in the chain has disappeared that could have helped uncover the truth and identify those responsible."

Former Swedish model Ebba Karlsson, who filed the first complaint against Siad in February, accused him of raping her when she was 20 years old.

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She said his death was deeply disappointing for those seeking accountability.

"It's very frustrating. He was very close to be arrested. We worked so hard for this, trying to have justice."

Karlsson has also accused former Elite modelling executive Gerald Marie of rape, alleging Siad introduced her to him. Marie has repeatedly denied all allegations.

Second Epstein-linked figure to die in France Siad is the second person publicly linked to Epstein to die in France.

Former modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel was arrested in 2020 on allegations that he procured young women for Epstein.

Brunel denied all allegations but was found hanged in his prison cell in 2022 after spending 14 months in custody awaiting trial on charges including the rape of minors and sexual harassment.

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Epstein himself died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Siad's death is likely to renew attention on the wider investigations into Epstein's associates and the unresolved allegations surrounding the international trafficking network.

(With FAP, Reuters inputs)

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