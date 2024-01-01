After an impressive 52-year reign, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, recognized as Europe's longest-serving monarch, declared her intention to abdicate on January 14. The throne will be inherited by her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark," she said.

"I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik," she said.

Who is Crown Prince Frederik? Frederik André Henrik Christian is next in line to inherit the Danish throne as the heir apparent. He is the eldest child of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik. With Queen Margrethe's declaration on December 31, 2023, about her plans to abdicate, it is anticipated that Frederik will ascend to the throne on January 14, 2024, as King Frederik X.

Early Life and Education According to reports, Born in Copenhagen on May 26, 1968, he was given the name Frederik in honour of his maternal grandfather, King Frederick IX, thereby upholding the Danish royal custom of naming the heir apparent either Frederick or Christian.

FILE - Danish Crown Prince Frederik gives his speech to Danish Queen Margrethe at the gala banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sept. 11, 2022. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has announced that she plans to leave the throne to make way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik. The queen announced during her New Year’s speech on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 that she would abdicate on Jan. 14. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

While attending college, he spent a period studying at Harvard in the United States, using the pseudonym Frederik Henriksen.

Frederik completed his education at Øregård Gymnasium and achieved a notable milestone as the first royal to earn a master's degree, holding an MSc in political science from Aarhus University. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Military Career Frederik maintained his involvement in the defence services, serving as a staff officer at Defense Command Denmark from 2002 to 2003. Subsequently, from 2003 onward, he took on the role of a senior lecturer at the Institute of Strategy within the Royal Danish Defense College.

The prince, known by the nickname "Pingo" (Penguin), was a member of the navy's Frogmen Corps. In the challenging selection process of 1995, he distinguished himself as one of only four recruits out of the 300 who successfully passed all the tests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marriage Crown Prince Frederik married Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, an Australian marketing consultant whom the prince had encountered during the Sydney Olympics in 2000. The couple exchanged vows on May 14, 2004, at Copenhagen Cathedral in Copenhagen.

(FILES) Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary arrive for the visit of Spain's royal couple at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, on November 6, 2023. Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-serving monarch, said on December 31, 2023 that she would abdicate on January 14, 2024 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik. (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

As per a report by AFP, “When the time comes, I will guide the ship," Frederik said in a speech celebrating his chain-smoking mother's half-century on the throne in 2022.

As reported by Reuters, in Denmark, the ultimate authority lies in the elected parliament and its government, while the monarch is anticipated to remain neutral in political matters, fulfilling traditional responsibilities that include state visits and national day celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed gratitude to the queen for her lifelong commitment to her duties.

