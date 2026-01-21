Danish MEP Anders Vistisen has some very strong feelings about Donald Trump over Greenland | Viral video

US President Donald Trump's gambit on Greenland is not sitting well with a lot of people, but this one Danish lawmaker had some really strong feelings about it.

During a recent debate at the European Parliament, Member of European Parliament (MEP) Anders Vistisen addressed Trump directly, asking him to “f*** off” as Greenland was not for sale.

A video of his very public outburst has since gone viral on social media.

Addressing a session on the US interest in Greenland amid Trump's push to acquire the Arctic territory, Vistisen said, “Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country.” “It is not for sale.”

“Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr President, f*** off,” he added.

Vistisen, who was about to continue his speech in Danish, was interrupted by European Parliament (EP) Vice President Nicolae Stefanuta for using unparliamentary words.

“I am sorry, colleague, this is against our rules,” Stefanuta told him.

He reminded him that the EP has “clear rules about curse words and language”. “I am sorry to interrupt you. It is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this,” he added.

Trump's Greenland push NATO leaders have warned that Trump's Greenland strategy could upend the alliance. Trump has linked Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, reported Reuters.

"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump said in a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Trump has intensified his pressure campaign in recent days, including by threatening to impose his tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland if they continue to oppose his bid. Trump’s designs on taking the island date back to his first term.

While the threatened potential invasion remains an unlikely scenario, Greenland’s PM said Tuesday authorities there need to start preparing, adding that a military conflict “can’t be ruled out.”