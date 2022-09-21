Danish Queen Margrethe II tests positive after UK monarch's funeral

Danish Queen Margrethe II tests positive after UK monarch's funeral1 min read . 06:11 PM IST
- The queen was among the dignitaries who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
After attending the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for the coronavirus, the royal palace said on 21 September.
Margrethe, 82, who has been on the throne for 50 years, canceled her official duties after the Tuesday night test, the royal household said in a statement.
The queen was among the dignitaries who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
Queen Margrethe II's oldest son -- heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, would would take the queen's place hosting a dinner with Danish government officials and members of parliament, the palace said.
Earlier in February, the Queen was tested positive for the virus, the palace said, adding she had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Following the 8 September death of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled fro 70 years, Margrethe's half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch.
Margrethe had asked her court to adjust the 10-11 September program for her own 50-year anniversary commemorations, as a respect for the late British monarch. She also canceled at short notice was appearing on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet well-wishers and a ride in a horse-drawn carriage through Copenhagen.
The Danish Queen was proclaimed queen on 15 January, 1972, a day after her father, King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.
With AP inputs.
