Who was Remi Lucidi, the daredevil stuntman who died after falling from a skyscraper1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Thirty-year-old stuntman, Remi Lucidi, met with a tragic end after he fell off from the 68th floor of a a skyscraper in Hong Kong on Thursday. The daredevil stuntman is known for his risky stunts at scary heights
Remi Lucidi always shocked the world with his fearless spirit and daredevil stunts at scary heights. That's the main reason why he had a large fan following on the internet. But, the 30-year-old French daredevil lost his life after falling off the 68-story of Hong Kong residential high-rise.
