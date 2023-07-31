comScore
Who was Remi Lucidi, the daredevil stuntman who died after falling from a skyscraper

 1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST Livemint

Thirty-year-old stuntman, Remi Lucidi, met with a tragic end after he fell off from the 68th floor of a a skyscraper in Hong Kong on Thursday. The daredevil stuntman is known for his risky stunts at scary heights

Daredevil Remi Lucidi, known for his stunts on high rise buildings, died after falling from a skyscrapperPremium
Daredevil Remi Lucidi, known for his stunts on high rise buildings, died after falling from a skyscrapper

Remi Lucidi always shocked the world with his fearless spirit and daredevil stunts at scary heights. That's the main reason why he had a large fan following on the internet. But, the 30-year-old French daredevil lost his life after falling off the 68-story of Hong Kong residential high-rise.

The daredevil stuntman was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex. However, he fell on his way to the top of the building, reported South China Morning Post. He was declared dead on the spot. It is believed that he got trapped outside the top-floor penthouse. He also knocked on a window, but nothing helped him. Some media reports suggest that he fell after losing his footing.

The famous Frenchman had earlier climbed various high-rise buildings and shocked millions of people with his stunts. Here is one of the videos he has shared on Instagram of his stunt. Such stunts are risky and must not be tried by anyone.

The police are investigating the matter. In its initial investigation, it was found that he was last seen alive knocking on a penthouse window on the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower at 7:30 pm on Thursday. This frightened the domestic helper who immediately called the police for help. Without any help, Lucidi fell off the building on a Tregunter Path and was arrived dead on the spot. The police found sports camera, which contained videos of extreme sports.

