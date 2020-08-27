Dark web drug marketplace fueled by crypto goes offline

A variety of illegal goods and services are bought and sold on the dark web with cryptocurrency, including drugs and malware that can be used in cyber scams. Such underground websites sometimes require that vendors make deposits in order to sell their wares on the marketplace. That digital currency is held in escrow as an added layer of privacy, using the marketplace as an intermediary to transfer payment for illicit goods. But that also gives administrators control over the money, allowing them to shut down the site without warning and take off off with all of the digital money, according to the dark web experts.