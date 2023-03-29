Data loss threatens to derail US hypersonic missile programme

Data loss threatens to derail US hypersonic missile programme2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:12 AM IST
Lockheed Martin's hypersonic missile prototype suffered a setback when its data link failed, causing the loss of crucial in-flight performance data during its second test flight.
Lockheed Martin Corp.’s second test flight of its hypersonic missile prototype failed to transmit in-flight performance data, according to two sources, which is a setback for US efforts to keep up with China and Russia in a vital weapons capability. The loss of data was not included in a statement by the US Air Force on March 24, which stated that the test had met several objectives.
