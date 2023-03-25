Dating app Grindr issues warning to LGBTQ users in THIS country

Dating app Grindr issues warning to LGBTQ users in THIS country2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Egyptian police is actively making arrests of gay, bi, and trans people on digital platforms, like Grindr by using fake accounts
Police in Egypt is reportedly impersonating members from the LGBTQ community to gain access to a community based dating app- Grindr. Reports say that the Egyptian Police has resorted to this trickery in order to conduct targeted arrest of people from the LGBTQ community.
