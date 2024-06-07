Japan govt set to launch new ‘Tokyo Futari Story’ dating app to boost waning birth rate
The Japanese Government plans to launch a 'dating app', ‘Tokyo Futari Story’, to boost declining national birth rates after it hit an all-time low in 2023. Tokyo is actively pursuing policies to promote the birth rate, providing financial aid to families, easy access to child care, and more.
The Japanese Government is taking peculiar measures to boost the dwindling national birth rate. It is set to launch a ‘dating app’ called ‘Tokyo Futari Story’ this summer, the Japan Times reported.