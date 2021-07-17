1 min read.Updated: 17 Jul 2021, 06:56 PM ISTReuters
The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped and mistreated by unknown assailants, the Afghan government said on Saturday.
Silsila Alikhil was on her way home when she was seized for several hours and "severely tortured", the foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving more details of Friday's abduction in Islamabad.