David Beckham, Gary Oldman and Roger Daltrey awarded knighthoods in King Charles’ birthday honours list

David Beckham, Gary Oldman and Roger Daltrey are among the most high-profile names to receive knighthoods in King Charles III’s Birthday Honours list this year.

The honours, awarded twice annually, recognise exceptional contributions to public life, with the latest list celebrating achievements in sport, the arts and charity.

Meet the newest Knights of England Former England football captain David Beckham, 50, was knighted for his services to sport and charity. Known worldwide for his football career, Beckham earned 115 caps for England and played for top clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

Off the pitch, he has worked with UNICEF since 2005 and became an ambassador for the King’s Foundation in 2023. His knighthood now means his wife, Victoria Beckham, will be formally styled as Lady Beckham.

Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman, 67, was also honoured for services to drama. With a career spanning decades, Oldman is well known for his roles in the Harry Potter series and The Dark Knight trilogy. He won an Academy Award in 2018 for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Roger Daltrey, 81, the iconic front man of rock band The Who, received his knighthood for services to charity. Daltrey has supported the Teenage Cancer Trust for over 20 years, helping to raise millions through annual concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. Though The Who was formed in 1964, Daltrey remains one of the two surviving founding members.

The honours list is prepared by the UK government and signed off by the monarch, with nominees reviewed by independent panels. Previous recipients this year included Stephen Fry and Gareth Southgate in the New Year list.