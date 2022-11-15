David Beckham, undoubtedly one of the biggest gay icons across the globe, is again under fire for donning the role of ambassador in Qatar ahead of the Fifa World Cup. Apparently, Beckham has received a reported £10m for his role as an ambassador of the Middle East country, which is facing harsh criticism for its poor human rights record and homosexuality status in the country
Political journalist Andrew Pierce in his show pointed out, As you know I don’t watch football, but I would not go to that country as a gay man because I would be very worried. As for David Beckham, he should be hanging his head in shame. He is a gay icon, hugely popular around the world, and he’s doing this for one reason: millions in the bank."
Comedian Joe Lycett, meanwhile, said he would donate £10,000 ($11,000) to charities supporting “queer people in football" or put the money through the shredder along with “Beckham’s reputation as a gay icon" if the former footballer did not cut ties with Qatar.
Even social media is acting harshly on him.
Meanwhile, defending him, Beckham's spokesperson said, "David has been visiting Qatar regularly for over a decade and went on to play for PSG [Paris Saint-Germain], so he has seen the passion for football in the country and the long-term commitment that’s been made to hosting the World Cup and delivering a lasting legacy for the region."
Fifa world cup to kick off next Sunday
The 32 teams will play 64 games in eight stadiums in and around the city of Doha which has been transformed since 2010 by massive construction projects to prepare for the World Cup.
Games start on Nov. 20 with about 1.2 million international visitors expected to arrive in Qatar during the World Cup. With limited places to stay in the host nation, some will commute in from neighboring states.
Meanwhile, The trophy which will be presented on December 18 returned from a world tour of 51 countries in time for next Sunday's opening game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.
