Distracted by David Beckham's Netflix documentary, woman brushes teeth with pain relief cream
A woman accidentally brushed her teeth with pain relief cream instead of toothpaste while watching David Beckham's Netflix documentary, causing her boyfriend to panic and call Poison Control.
Legendary footballer David Beckham's documentary was released on OTT Netflix on 4 October. The tell-all four episode documentary series became an instant must watch for all viewers. According to the official synopsis, the series “tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon".