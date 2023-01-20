David Crosby, rock legend and master of harmony, dead at age 81

MUSIC AND WOMEN

As a teenager, Crosby found that one of his passions aided him in the pursuit of another. "It (playing music) was absolutely joyous to me," he wrote. "I always loved it. I always will love it. And I did get laid." After a stay in New York's Greenwich Village music scene, Crosby was back in California in 1963 and helped Roger McGuinn start the Byrds, whose first hit, a cover of Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man," came in 1965, followed by "Turn! Turn! Turn!" Crosby was kicked out of the Byrds because the band did not want to play his songs, with the flashpoint being "Triad," about a menage a trois, and disputes over on-stage political rants. Crosby and Stephen Stills, whose band with Neil Young, Buffalo Springfield, had fallen apart, then began playing together.