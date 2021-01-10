Davos 2021 goes online: Ambani, Mahindra, Gadkari to attend. How to follow

The World Economic Forum 's yearly congregation of the rich and powerful of the world at Davos goes online this year with the name of Davos Agenda!

The online event will be held between January 25 and 29, around the same time it is generally hosted at the regular venue of Swiss ski resort town. However, WEF will host its physical annual meeting in May in Singapore.

The decision comes amidst the Covid 19 pandemic situation, as the World Economic Forum writes in its statement, the pandemic has accelerated systemic changes that were apparent before its inception. The fault lines that emerged in 2020 now appear as critical crossroads in 2021.

Several union ministers including Narendra Singh Tomar, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan along with top business leaders such as Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra will participate in a five-day online Davos Agenda summit later this month.

The online summit will also see several heads of state and government deliver special addresses and engage in dialogue with business leaders at the start of a "crucial year to rebuild trust".

The WEF's Davos 2020 summit was the last major global event that took place before almost the entire world got locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Davos Agenda' will also mark the launch of WEF's 'Great Reset Initiative' and begin the preparation of the special Annual Meeting in the spring, said the Geneva-based entity, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation.

Industry leaders and public figures will discuss how to advance and accelerate public-private collaboration on critical issues such as COVID-19 vaccination, job creation and climate change, among others, according to the WEF.

Those who have already registered for the event also include former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-IMF chief Christine Lagarde.

From India, the registered participants from the business community are Mukesh Ambani, Sanjiv Bajaj, Shyam Sunder Bhartia, Hari S Bhartia, Ajay Khanna, Jayadev Galla, Dipali Goenka, Ajit Gulabchand, Shobana Kamineni, Hemant Kanoria, Neeraj Kanwar, Onkar S Kanwar, Vikram Khemka, Grandhi Kiran Kumar, S P Lohia, Anand Mahindra, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Rajan Bharti Mittal, Pawan Munjal, Salil S Parekh, Jai Shroff, Sumant Sinha and Vaishali Sinha.

How to follow the event:

WEF earlier this week released a guide on how to follow Davos Agenda on our digital channels. In the statement, it wrote, "It is essential for leaders from all walks of life to work together virtually for a more inclusive, cohesive and sustainable future as soon as possible in 2021."

The release was later posted on Twitter.

Here's how you can join the conversation:

Twitter

The official meeting hashtag is #DavosAgenda. Follow tweets on this hashtag to keep up with everything going on in the meeting. WEF will be live-tweeting key sessions, posting Fleets, and updating you on sessions.

Facebook

Follow wef.ch/facebook page for daily updates, livestreamed sessions, and video highlights from the event

Linkedin

Top stories, highlights and more will be uploaded to the wef.ch/linkedin page.

Instagram

Key photographs, reels, stories and quizzes from the event will be featured on wef.ch/instagram

YouTube

Livestreamed sessions and video roundups will be uploaded to the YouTube channel: wef.ch/youtube

Podcast

Subscribe to The Great Reset for daily coverage.

TikTok

Follow the account on TikTok: wef.ch/tiktok

(With inputs from agencies)

















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via