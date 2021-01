Davos 2021 goes online: Ambani, Mahindra, Gadkari to attend

The online event by the name of DavosAgenda will be organised by the World Economic Forum between Jan 25-29. WEF will host its physical annual meeting in May in Singapore. Davos 2020 was the last major global event that took place before almost the entire world got locked down due to the pandemic.