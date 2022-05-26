This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The annual event at Davos is scheduled for Jan. 15-20 in 2023, provided that there are no problems as a result of COVID or other issues, a WEF official told Reuters.
In 2023, the World Economic Forum's annual meeting at the Swiss ski resort of Davos will be once again held in January, the organisation said on Thursday.
The event is scheduled for Jan. 15-20 in 2023, provided that there are no problems as a result of COVID or other issues, a WEF official told Reuters.
Owing to the pandemic, the annual meetings were canceled for last two years. And this year, the annual gathering was held in the spring for the first time in its history this year and attracted a mix of global political and business leaders.
